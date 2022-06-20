WHO's Tedros Privately Admits Lab Leak 'Most Likely Explanation' For COVID-19

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who spent the early months of the pandemic publicly kowtowing to China, has privately admitted that he thinks Covid-19 escaped from a Chinese laboratory in a "catastrophic accident," according to the Daily Mail, citing a senior Government source.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), had recently confided to a senior European politician that the most likely explanation was a catastrophic accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, where infections first spread during late 2019. The Mail on Sunday first revealed concerns within Western intelligence services about the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where scientists were manipulating coronaviruses sampled from bats in caves nearly 1,000 miles away – the same caves where Covid-19 is suspected to have originated – in April 2020. The worldwide death toll from the Covid pandemic is now estimated to have hit more than 18 million. -Daily Mail

The WHO came under heavy fire early into the pandemic for praising China's "transparent" response to the pandemic, repeating misinformation from Beijing about human-to-human transmission, and bowing to pressure from Chinese President Xi Jinping not to declare the Covid-19 outbreak an emergency.

Yet, while initially promoting the natural origin theory, Tedros and the WHO have become far more 'open' to the lab leak theory - despite officially being on the fence, unlike Tedros.

"We do not yet have the answers as to where it came from or how it entered the human population," Tedros told EU member states this month, adding "Understanding the origins of the virus is very important scientifically to prevent future epidemics and pandemics."

"But morally, we also owe it to all those who have suffered and died and their families. The longer it takes, the harder it becomes. We need to speed up and act with a sense of urgency."

"All hypotheses must remain on the table until we have evidence that enables us to rule certain hypotheses in or out. This makes it all the more urgent that this scientific work be kept separate from politics. The way to prevent politicisation is for countries to share data and samples with transparency and without interference from any government. The only way this scientific work can progress successfully is with full collaboration from all countries, including China, where the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 were reported." -Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Notably, China initially resisted a WHO probe into the origins of SARS-CoV-2 - however highly conflicted point-man and Wuhan collaborator Peter Daszak spearheaded a Beijing-friendly report that concluded the virus was likely passed to humans through animal intermediaries.

Yet, after 14 nations criticized the report, including the UK, US, and Australia, Tedros admitted the report was flawed and ordered another investigation, sans Daszak, which the NIH funded to literally enhance bat covid to be more transmissible to humans, in the town where Covid first appeared, working with China's "bat lady" who was doing the same types of risky experiments.