The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Criminal CDC Admits It Never Monitored VAERS for COVID Vaccine Safety Signals

June 21, 2022   |   Tags:
The unconstitutional Center for Disease Control should be immediately abolished and defunded and every, single employee investigated and charged with, at the very minimum, manslaughter and for those in the upper ranks, murder.  The organization that has been unconstitutionally funded with trillions of dollars over the years and sought to infringe on the rights of …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Criminal CDC Admits It Never Monitored VAERS for COVID Vaccine Safety Signals

June 21, 2022   |   Tags:
The unconstitutional Center for Disease Control should be immediately abolished and defunded and every, single employee investigated and charged with, at the very minimum, manslaughter and for those in the upper ranks, murder.  The organization that has been unconstitutionally funded with trillions of dollars over the years and sought to infringe on the rights of …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x