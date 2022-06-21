Frustrated Capitol Gift Shop Lady Finally Puts Up Sign Saying ‘NO WE DO NOT SELL BUFFALO HAT SOUVENIRS’

June 21, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to inside sources, the Capitol Gift Shop has been inundated with tourists looking for Jan 6 hearing souvenirs leading one irritated employee to tack up a large sign at the entrance to the store reading “NO WE DO NOT SELL BUFFALO HAT SOUVENIRS”.

