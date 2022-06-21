Kari Lake Destroys Arizona Media for Falling for FAKE Drag Queen Story Pushed by Deranged Katie Hobbs Activist, Announces Defamation Lawsuits: “Think Twice About Defaming Kari Lake”
June 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post Kari Lake Destroys Arizona Media for Falling for FAKE Drag Queen Story Pushed by Deranged Katie Hobbs Activist, Announces Defamation Lawsuits: “Think Twice About Defaming Kari Lake” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments