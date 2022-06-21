Minnesota Congressional Challenger Seeks To Expose Ilhan Omar As A Non-Citizen
June 21, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosAJ Kern is running for Ilhan Omar’s US House seat. She is a conservative Christian who is using the enemy’s tactics against them: She’s running as a Democrat and suing to prove that Ilhan Omar was never naturalized as a US citizen. A hearing will take place on Thursday, June 23. She joins me in …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Minnesota Congressional Challenger Seeks To Expose Ilhan Omar As A Non-Citizen
June 21, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosAJ Kern is running for Ilhan Omar’s US House seat. She is a conservative Christian who is using the enemy’s tactics against them: She’s running as a Democrat and suing to prove that Ilhan Omar was never naturalized as a US citizen. A hearing will take place on Thursday, June 23. She joins me in …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments