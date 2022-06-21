The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Minnesota Congressional Challenger Seeks To Expose Ilhan Omar As A Non-Citizen

June 21, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
AJ Kern is running for Ilhan Omar’s US House seat. She is a conservative Christian who is using the enemy’s tactics against them: She’s running as a Democrat and suing to prove that Ilhan Omar was never naturalized as a US citizen. A hearing will take place on Thursday, June 23. She joins me in …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Minnesota Congressional Challenger Seeks To Expose Ilhan Omar As A Non-Citizen

June 21, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
AJ Kern is running for Ilhan Omar’s US House seat. She is a conservative Christian who is using the enemy’s tactics against them: She’s running as a Democrat and suing to prove that Ilhan Omar was never naturalized as a US citizen. A hearing will take place on Thursday, June 23. She joins me in …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x