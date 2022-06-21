The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Representatives Turn Table On Gun Grabbing Pennsylvania Bill – Guts It & Turns It Into A Universal Concealed Carry Law

June 21, 2022   |   Tags: ,
On Monday, I reported on the unconstitutional red flag pretended legislation that tyrannical Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania has been advocating.  However, it seems that the representatives of the people in Pennsylvania in the House Judiciary Committee pulled an Obamacare tactic and gutted that bill and turned it into a universal concealed carry law. Mack …


Tags:
