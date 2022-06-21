This Florida Dem Sells Pride Merch. Just Not on His Spanish-Language Website.

Charlie Crist, a Democratic congressman campaigning to unseat Florida governor Ron DeSantis (R.) in November, offers pride-themed items for sale on the English language version of his website but offers none on the Spanish version. The post This Florida Dem Sells Pride Merch. Just Not on His Spanish-Language Website. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



