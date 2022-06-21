Tucker Carlson Perfectly Frames the J16 Insurrection

June 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

While Democrats and most in corporate media are fixated on January 6, 2021, in an effort to get the rest of us fixated on it as well, one corporate media personality went in a different direction Monday. Fox News host Tucker Carlson wasn’t talking about J6. He talked about J16. On June 16, 2022, an insurrection at the Capitol was attempted… at least if we go by the left’s definitions.

Watch:

Sundance over at The Conservative Treehouse summed it up nicely:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, use the opening segment of his television broadcast to spotlight the most alarming threat to our democracy in recent years. According to Capitol Hill police an extremist movement, with the full cooperation of congressional members, attempted to overthrow democracy by breaking into the Capitol last week in a carefully planned insurrection.

