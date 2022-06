Anti-Semites Lose: Federal Court Upholds Arkansas Anti-BDS Law

An Arkansas law that bars state contractors from engaging in Israel boycotts was upheld Wednesday by a U.S. appeals court, dealing a major setback to supporters of the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. The post Anti-Semites Lose: Federal Court Upholds Arkansas Anti-BDS Law appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



