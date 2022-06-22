Illinois Democrats Fine Gas Stations That Don’t Post Misleading Signs

June 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Democrat-controlled Illinois legislature is requiring grocery stores and gas stations to post signs that give lawmakers credit for suspending the state's annual gas-tax increase. In reality, lawmakers just put off the tax hike until after this year's midterms. The post Illinois Democrats Fine Gas Stations That Don’t Post Misleading Signs appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



