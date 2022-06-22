The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Jane Roe’ Would Have Opposed ‘Jane’s Revenge’

June 22, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Ever since the unprecedented leak of an early draft of the Dobbs decision from the Supreme Court, which may overturn Roe v. Wade, the “shock troops of tolerance” have been busy interrupting church services. And they have done much destruction of crisis pregnancy centers. They claim to be “pro-choice,” but choice involves options. And these people …


Tags:
