MSNBC Guest Tells Inflation-Anxious Americans: "Stop Complaining... Calm Down"

Despite inflation consistently polling as Americans' top concern, MSNBC guest Michelle Singletary - a Washington Post columnist, thinks that a 'great deal' of America should just suck it up.

"There is a great deal of Americans where it is uncomfortable that they're spending more, but they are not gonna go under," said Singleton, adding "You've got to stop complaining."

"You still have your job ... so I'm gonna need you to calm down and back off."

pic.twitter.com/qjii2nWzLs — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 22, 2022

What could be behind this Sith mind trick?