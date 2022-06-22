Only 11% Of Americans Believe Biden Narrative That Putin Is To Blame For Record Gas Prices

Only 11 per cent of Americans believe the Biden administration’s narrative that Vladimir Putin is to blame for record high gas prices, with the majority blaming Biden’s poor energy policies instead.

A Rasmussen poll finds that 52 per cent of respondents think unaffordable gas prices are the fault of the president, with the vast majority rejecting the ‘Putin price hike’ excuse.

The survey also found that 80 per cent of Republicans blame Biden for the energy crisis, while 54 per cent of Independents also say responsibility lies with the occupant of the Oval Office.

29 per cent of respondents who didn’t blame Putin or Biden said greedy oil companies were the culprit.

After the Biden administration’s attempt to blame the Russian leader failed to land, the White House has switched its rhetoric to start blaming oil companies, with Biden asserting the industry is “making more money than God.”

The poll reveals that Americans are also unimpressed with the media’s attempt to prop up the failing Biden economy, with just 11 per cent saying it has gotten better, with 57 per cent rating his economic performance as “poor.”

Biden loyalists have become increasingly absurd in trying to explain away gas price hikes and inflation, with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers blaming people who downplay what happened on January 6.

“The banana Republicans who are saying that what happened on January 6th was nothing or OK are undermining the basic credibility of our country’s institutions and that in turn feeds through, uh, for inflation,” said Summers.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink also ludicrously claimed “nationalism” was to blame for inflation, asserting,

“The rise– whether you call it nationalism or the rise of this belief that we have to focus on communities that have been devastated by globalization, we need to find ways of creating better jobs for more Americans, that in itself is inflationary.”

As we highlighted earlier, more emergency services in the U.S. are having to limit the amount of 911 calls that they are responding to in person because of record high gas prices.

