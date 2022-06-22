The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Proud’ of Funding: Qatar Defends Work With Biden USAID Nominee

June 22, 2022   |   Tags:

The Qatari government defended its work with Biden administration nominee Tamara Cofman Wittes in an unsolicited letter to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week, saying it was “proud” of its financial contributions to Wittes’ former employer, the Brookings Institution. The post ‘Proud’ of Funding: Qatar Defends Work With Biden USAID Nominee appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x