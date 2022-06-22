Reminder: If You Read Half The Bible Today You Can Catch Up On Your Year-Long Reading Plan

June 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

Reminder for all you Christians who started a one-year Bible reading plan in January: it might be time to start that thing. The good news is that if you read half of the entire Bible today, you'll be completely caught up!

