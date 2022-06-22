Resurfaced Rockefeller Document Using Meetings To Force Agendas & Language Manipulation

Previously, we mentioned the Bellagio arm of the Rockefeller Foundation a couple of week’s ago on the show about the Supreme Court. It has surfaced again in a 2022 Rockefeller document about using meetings to force agendas. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor explains what is going on and how we will be getting a …



Read More...