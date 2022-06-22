Smart Watch Congratulates Man For Getting Up From Desk To Grab A Snack

June 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SIMPSONVILLE, SC—Despite working from home, local man Jarron Bullenix learned today that his lifestyle is anything but sedentary when he rose for his second cupboard visit before noon, causing his Apple Watch to congratulate him for hitting his daily “Stand” goal.

The post Smart Watch Congratulates Man For Getting Up From Desk To Grab A Snack appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...