Smoke ‘Em While You Got ‘Em: Biden Admin Rips Juul E-Cigarettes Off the Market

June 22, 2022

The Biden administration is expected to crack down on vaping Wednesday, with the Food and Drug Administration requiring Juul Labs to remove e-cigarettes from the U.S. market, the Wall Street Journal reported. The post Smoke ‘Em While You Got ‘Em: Biden Admin Rips Juul E-Cigarettes Off the Market appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


