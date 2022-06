Texans Sense Uvalde Cover-up After Cops Refuse To Turn Over Records & Video Footage

June 22, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

On Tuesday, we reported about a new video that showed Uvalde police with ballistic shields waiting nearly an hour before doing anything to help the children in that school or attempt to distract or kill the alleged shooter. Now, many Texans are calling it a cover-up after police have refused to release body cam footage …



