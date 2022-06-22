The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Biden Admin Says It Never Planned To Fund Crack Pipes. House Democrats Are Set To Ban Funding Anyway.

The Democrat-controlled House is set to pass a bill Wednesday that bans the Biden administration from funding crack pipe distribution through mental health and substance abuse programs. The post The Biden Admin Says It Never Planned To Fund Crack Pipes. House Democrats Are Set To Ban Funding Anyway. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


