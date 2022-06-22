Trump-Endorsed Newcomer Crushes Longtime Congressman Mo Brooks in Key Senate Race

June 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican Senate candidate Katie Britt of Alabama secured the GOP’s nomination for her senatorial bid Tuesday. Britt defeated Republican U.S. House Rep. Mo Brooks in the Alabama GOP primary runoff […] The post Trump-Endorsed Newcomer Crushes Longtime Congressman Mo Brooks in Key Senate Race appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...