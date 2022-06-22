What the Devil Looks and Acts Like: Attorney General of Michigan Dana Nessel Calls For “A Drag Queen For Every School” (Audio)
June 22, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videos“It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” -Luke 17:2 Recently, lesbian Attorney General Dana Nessel called for a “good education” for children. Her answer was “Drag Queens.” She then explained how Drag Queens …
