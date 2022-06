Winnie The Pooh Has Rifle Confiscated After Congress Passes ‘Red Flag’ Law

June 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

HUNDRED ACRE WOOD—Within hours of Congress passing a new "red flag" law, local resident Winnie the Pooh has had all his firearms confiscated by authorities.

The post Winnie The Pooh Has Rifle Confiscated After Congress Passes ‘Red Flag’ Law appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...