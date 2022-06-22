Zelensky Disappointed Biden Only Sent Him Ben Stiller Instead Of The Will Ferrell He Requested

June 22, 2022

KYIV—President Zelensky of Ukraine has reportedly contacted the White House to arrange the return of Ben Stiller which was sent to his address by mistake. According to sources, he had requested Will Ferrel via mail-order from America's stock of pandering celebrities.

