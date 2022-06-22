Zelensky Disappointed Biden Only Sent Him Ben Stiller Instead Of The Will Ferrell He Requested
June 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
KYIV—President Zelensky of Ukraine has reportedly contacted the White House to arrange the return of Ben Stiller which was sent to his address by mistake. According to sources, he had requested Will Ferrel via mail-order from America's stock of pandering celebrities.
