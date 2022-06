Amazon Confirms Orcs In ‘Rings Of Power’ Will Be Wearing MAGA Hats

June 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Amazon has given fans a first look at the Orc character design in the studio's upcoming Rings of Power show, and it looks like MAGA hats are back on the menu.

