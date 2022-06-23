Biden Regime Makes First Move in Billing Taxpayers for Student Debt With $6 Billion “Forgiveness” Granted to 200,000

Student loan debt forgiveness is arguably the most ludicrous vote-purchasing scheme the Democrats have up their sleeve. Reparations may be even worse, but those are further away at the moment. What we have to deal with today is the Biden regime’s intention of taking responsibility for student debt away from students and putting it on taxpayers. The first move toward achieving that goal was made today.

According to CNBC:

The U.S. Department of Education has agreed to cancel the student loans of around 200,000 people who brought a class-action lawsuit against the government, claiming they were stuck with federal debts from schools that were found to have misled them. Under the terms of the Sweet v. Cardona settlement, the Education Department will immediately approve around $6 billion in debt forgiveness. The 200,000 borrowers eligible for the relief will get full cancellation of their debt, refunds of amounts paid and repair to their credit. The plaintiffs brought their lawsuit against the Trump administration in 2019, representing around 264,000 class members who said their applications for loan cancellation were being ignored by the Education Department. The suit name was later changed from Sweet v. DeVos to Sweet v. Cardona after current U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona replaced former Trump appointee Betsy DeVos. “This momentous proposed settlement will deliver answers and certainty to borrowers who have fought long and hard for a fair resolution of their borrower defense claims after being cheated by their schools and ignored or even rejected by their government,” said Eileen Connor, director of the Project on Predatory Student Lending at Harvard Law School.

It would be easy for patriots to dismiss this as a one-off situation involving perceived misconduct by schools, but here’s the thing. Normalizing a status always starts with an excuse. In this case, normalizing student loan debt forgiveness is “justified” because the students believe they were misled.

What’s next? It’s not a stretch for the regime to somehow make the case that ALL students were misled by ALL schools. They won’t position it like that, but if they can paint this as a widespread concern, they will declare that the only fair way to handle it is if they treat all student debt equally, which means making taxpayers foot the bill.

As our economy nosedives and the education system becomes more woke on a daily basis, this bodes ill for taxpayers who wouldn’t willingly pay a penny to have kids and young adults indoctrinated.

