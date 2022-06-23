Empire Confiscates Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber Under New Red Flag Law

June 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CORUSCANT—The Empire recently passed a series of red flag laws designed to help identify individuals who might be a danger to themselves and others. The laws passed the Galactic Senate unanimously with one vote from the Emperor, since he is the Senate.

