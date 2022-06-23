The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Former SG Paul Clement on Leaving Kirkland & Ellis After It Decided to Withdraw from Second Amendment Cases

June 23, 2022   |   Tags: ,

From Politico (Josh Gerstein); Clement won the right-to-carry case this morning, and Erin Murphy was on the briefs with him:

Former Solicitor General Paul Clement and Erin Murphy, a regular Supreme Court litigator, said they were launching their own firm after Chicago-based Kirkland & Ellis decided to step back from gun-related litigation.

"We were given a stark choice: either withdraw from ongoing representations or withdraw from the firm," Clement said in a statement. "Anyone who knows us and our views regarding professional responsibility and client loyalty knows there was only one course open to us: We could not abandon ongoing representations just because a client's position is unpopular in some circles."

Through a firm spokesperson, Kirkland confirmed its decision but did not explain its rationale for dropping gun cases.

The post Former SG Paul Clement on Leaving Kirkland & Ellis After It Decided to Withdraw from Second Amendment Cases appeared first on Reason.com.


