Justice Thomas Once Again Suffers Severe Burns While Writing Absolutely Fire Opinion

June 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Justice Clarence Thomas has been rushed to a burn ward in Washington after he scorched his hands writing another "absolutely fire" Supreme Court opinion this morning in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, sources at SCOTUS confirmed today.

