Man Takes Shot Every Time CNN Says ‘January 6’, Dies

June 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

HARRISONBURG, VA—This week, fraternity member Bill Williamson died from alcohol poisoning during a drinking game. The rules of the game were simple: take a shot of whiskey every time the phrase "January 6" is uttered on CNN.

