This Ohio Dem Loves Taking Big Oil’s Money. Now She Needs a High Gas Price Scapegoat.

June 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

For years, Ohio Democratic congresswoman Marcy Kaptur had no problem taking thousands of dollars from big oil companies. But now that record-high gas prices are threatening the 39-year incumbent's reelection chances, she says those same companies are "gouging consumers." The post This Ohio Dem Loves Taking Big Oil’s Money. Now She Needs a High Gas Price Scapegoat. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



