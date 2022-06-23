The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

This Ohio Dem Loves Taking Big Oil’s Money. Now She Needs a High Gas Price Scapegoat.

June 23, 2022   |   Tags:

For years, Ohio Democratic congresswoman Marcy Kaptur had no problem taking thousands of dollars from big oil companies. But now that record-high gas prices are threatening the 39-year incumbent's reelection chances, she says those same companies are "gouging consumers." The post This Ohio Dem Loves Taking Big Oil’s Money. Now She Needs a High Gas Price Scapegoat. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x