Tragic: True Crime Podcast Forced To Cancel This Week’s Episode As No Horribly Brutal Murders Happened

June 23, 2022   |   Tags: ,

FRANKSTOWN, CT—In a tragic turn of events, popular true-crime podcast Uptown Murders was forced to cancel this week's episode, as no brutal enough crimes happened in the city they cover week in and week out.

Tags: ,
