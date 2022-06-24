Announcing The Reason Rundown With Peter Suderman

Tags: culture, REASON

The Reason Rundown is a new show to finish out your week. It's an extra dose of "Free Minds and Free Markets" in Reason's podcast slate.

Features Editor and sometimes Reason Roundtable host Peter Suderman will be steering concise, engaging conversations with a single Reason staffer on a single prevailing topic each week.

This is a new podcast designed to introduce you to the smart, eclectic journalists on the Reason staff, all of whom have wide-ranging knowledge about a huge array of topics. It's an opportunity to bring those personalities and that knowledge to you in podcast form.

The Reason Rundown trailer is out now, and the first episode is coming soon. We hope you'll listen.

