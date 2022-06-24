Are we done killing infants?

Six months and two days short of a half-century, and according to one count, 63,459, 781 dead babies later, the nine nazguli (the Supreme Court), aka “the American Philosopher-Kings” has (six-three) decide to overturn Roe v Wade.

FYI, Roe v. Wade was a landmark legal decision issued on January 22, 1973, in which the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Texas statute banning abortion, effectively legalizing the procedure across the Fifty States.

Since then, and of course before that, tens of thousands of people have devoted major efforts to overturning and limiting that decision and the actions since them. Supported by the prayers, money, and encouragement of millions of people. Of course, tens of thousands of people also worked feverishly, supported by the money and encouragement of millions, to keep and expand the “right to abort your unborn child” in that same fifty years.

And millions and millions of “I-don’t-want-to-be-a-mother [again/yet/ever]” HAVE killed (or had someone kill) their unborn child. (Yes, morally, the woman on whom the abortion is performed is as morally responsible for killing the child as the abortionist is – with the exception of those who were mentally incompetent or physically forced to endure the procedure.)

Abortions come only ONE to a child, but the female human who has the child aborted can do it over and over again with more children. In fact, back in 2020, a 38-year-old woman in Chicago “celebrated: her 100th abortion. Assuming she reached puberty about age 13, that was 100 in 25 years: a staggering 4 per year. That killing rate is probably way, way beyond anything any gangbanger on the streets of the Windy City ever achieved, and certainly not for an entire career. Indeed, while there maybe some Air Force pilots/crews with that kind of kill record, it is unlikely that any ground force (Army, Marine, even Special Forces) careerist has that record.

Even if the average number of abortions is just two/woman, there are over 30 million American women (or visitors/border-jumpers/etc.) who supported abortion by having one: a staggering 10% or so of Americans.

The supporters of abortion-on-demand (or some variant of that) may be as high as 60-80 million Americans, just as a quick ballpark estimate. It is harder to estimate, and I shan’t try, the number of Americans who oppose it. But this number, out of 330 million Americans, is at least an argument that “democracy” would not necessarily support abortion.

I understand about 30 States will outlaw abortion at some point in a pregnancy. At the same time, most of at least 20 States already have or will take action to protect or expand the “right” to kill an unborn child in the womb (or immediately or partially OUTSIDE the womb). An example is Colorado, currently a blue State,” where the homosexual government is strongly in favor of “women’s rights” even if he does not love them.

So that means the answer to the question is NO. Americans will NOT see the killing of infants in the womb because of this. This holocaust WILL continue, just in fewer places and maybe with lower numbers. Continuing to demonstrate that these States are NOT governments who uphold the ONLY excuse they might have for human government: protecting life and liberty.

Some post-script comments: Like Mama Liberty, the founder of TPOL, the present staff of TPOL has constantly deemed (based on scientific (biological) and religious understanding) that human life begins at conception, and that aborting a child is homicide. That while there are sound reasons for not criminalizing such actions (such as illegitimacy of human government), government should not ever be permitted to promote and fund abortion.

We also point out (and always have) that the abortionists – whether that is their primary profession or a one-time act – are not just killers – and indeed premeditated killers and abusers of children. And those who are “professional” are just as much mass-killers as any madman with a gun killing students in a school or people in a mall – or dropping bombs on civilian populations.

We should not compare the States to other nations, but this clearly draws a line between those at least trying to protect life and liberty and property and those who seek power and the rest of the agenda of enemies of liberty.

We await your comments.



Read More...