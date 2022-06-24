Authorities Warn Tonight’s Protests May Escalate From ‘Mostly Peaceful’ To ‘Somewhat Peaceful’

June 24, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Homeland Security has raised the level of its National Protest Advisory System (NPAS) from "Mostly Peaceful" to "Somewhat Peaceful" in response to swelling crowds outside the Supreme Court Building.

