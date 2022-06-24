Congratulations to Our Own Will Baude, Steve Sachs, and David Kopel on Their Bruen CItes

June 24, 2022 | Tags: guns, REASON

Will's Constitutional Liquidation was cited by the majority and by Justice Barrett's concurrence; his and Steve's Originalism and the Law of the Past was cited by the majority; and David's and Joseph Greenlee's The "Sensitive Places" Doctrine was cited by the majority as well. Nice!

