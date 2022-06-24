Delivery Guy Patiently Waits ‘Til You’re In Bathroom To Deliver Package That Requires Signature

June 24, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Shocking new research has revealed that delivery persons carrying sensitive packages will oftentimes hide in the bushes outside the delivery address until the intended recipient is in the bathroom, at which point they will jump out of their hiding place, ring the doorbell and courteously wait three seconds before leaving a note that the package could not be delivered.

The post Delivery Guy Patiently Waits 'Til You're In Bathroom To Deliver Package That Requires Signature appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...