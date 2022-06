Dems Pause January 6 Hearings To Call For Insurrection

June 24, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democrats have temporarily pushed pause on the January 6th hearings in order to lead an insurrection against the federal government.

