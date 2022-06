Hunting The Hydra: The Majority Of SCOTUS Has Allegiance To A Foreign Entity & King

Johnny Cirucci of JohnnyCirucci.com joins me in this episode to expose the fact that the majority of the US Supreme Court is beholden to a foreign entity, Rome, and a foreign king, the pope. This eye-opening episode will help you see the real hand of power behind many in the US and even around the …



Read More...