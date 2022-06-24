The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Insurrection: Anti-Life Domestic Terrorists Surround Arizona Capital With State Legislators Trapped Inside

June 24, 2022   |   Tags:

A large group of pro-abortion domestic terrorists surrounded the Arizona state capital, trapping legislators and staff. Reports indicate the crowd was beating on windows and doors attempting to breach the building.

According to state senator Wendy Rogers:

Possible AZ Senate security breach. Education protesters threatened to break the AZ Senate entryway glass. We assembled to take tunnel to the House. Crowd was dispersed w/ tear gas. Went back up into the Senate.

Senate building IS secure. No exiting due to tear gas. We still have six bills to vote on. Tear gas odor remnant in Senate chamber.

As Rogers reported, law enforcement used tear gas to disperse the violent mob.

“Troopers deployed tear gas after a crowd of protesters repeatedly pounded on the glass doors of the State Senate Building,” Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves said. “The crowd moved across the street to the Wesley Bolin Plaza where tear gas was deployed after a monument was vandalized,”

Andy Ngo reported:

Here is more footage of the attack:

This was not a spontaneous gathering. It was planned:

Important note: The violence we’re seeing from Antifa, Jane’s Revenge, and other Soros-funded domestic terrorist groups is only loosely based on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. They’re using it as the excuse to destabilize America ahead of whatever sort of collapse we have coming. Whether it’s an economic collapse, food crisis, or total societal collapse, this is all part of the globalist elite’s plan to force “Build Back Better” or, as they prefer to call it, “The Great Reset.”

Roe v. Wade being overturned is not the source of the rage. It has been artificially ramped up in order to achieve the globalist elite’s goals. That’s not to say the domestic terrorists aren’t truly enraged. They are suffering from a strong delusion. We need to recognize it for what it is so we can address it properly. This is demonic.

The post Insurrection: Anti-Life Domestic Terrorists Surround Arizona Capital With State Legislators Trapped Inside appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x