Insurrection: Anti-Life Domestic Terrorists Surround Arizona Capital With State Legislators Trapped Inside

June 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

A large group of pro-abortion domestic terrorists surrounded the Arizona state capital, trapping legislators and staff. Reports indicate the crowd was beating on windows and doors attempting to breach the building.

According to state senator Wendy Rogers:

Possible AZ Senate security breach. Education protesters threatened to break the AZ Senate entryway glass. We assembled to take tunnel to the House. Crowd was dispersed w/ tear gas. Went back up into the Senate. Senate building IS secure. No exiting due to tear gas. We still have six bills to vote on. Tear gas odor remnant in Senate chamber.

Senate building IS secure. No exiting due to tear gas. We still have six bills to vote on. Tear gas odor remnant in Senate chamber. /2 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) June 25, 2022

As Rogers reported, law enforcement used tear gas to disperse the violent mob.

“Troopers deployed tear gas after a crowd of protesters repeatedly pounded on the glass doors of the State Senate Building,” Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves said. “The crowd moved across the street to the Wesley Bolin Plaza where tear gas was deployed after a monument was vandalized,”

Andy Ngo reported:

Two journalists on the ground confirm the protesters were pounding on the windows. Lawmaker Wendy Rogers says the mob was threatening to break them. #Insurrection https://t.co/CBkWiytX1L pic.twitter.com/URojXbBqPz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Statement from DPS confirms the pro-abortion rioters were trying to smash their way into the Arizona capitol building while lawmakers inside were voting on bills. https://t.co/hQUvtUK3uy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Here is more footage of the attack:

Video of tear gas deployed on #antifa rioters in Phoenix Arizona. They were allegedly attempting to breach the capitol buildingpic.twitter.com/efr4v9zP8U — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) June 25, 2022

Pro-abortion rioters in Phoenix are attempting to breach the state Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/PhpRKEKi5Z — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 25, 2022

Breaking: A left-wing mob angry about the overturning of #RoeVWade attempted to break their way into the Arizona state capitol in Phoenix while lawmakers were in session. The mob was dispersed by DPS who fired off tear gas. #Insurrection pic.twitter.com/zeowz70pAx — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Video from inside the Capitol https://t.co/B7eW2ARXke — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) June 25, 2022

This was not a spontaneous gathering. It was planned:

if u live in phoenix, arizona: as usual- protest are planned to be peaceful but as a precaution, pls write the arrest hotline number on ur arm (602) 910-4040 pic.twitter.com/LOtuy51J1J — Lisbet (@babylisbeta) June 24, 2022

Important note: The violence we’re seeing from Antifa, Jane’s Revenge, and other Soros-funded domestic terrorist groups is only loosely based on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. They’re using it as the excuse to destabilize America ahead of whatever sort of collapse we have coming. Whether it’s an economic collapse, food crisis, or total societal collapse, this is all part of the globalist elite’s plan to force “Build Back Better” or, as they prefer to call it, “The Great Reset.”

Roe v. Wade being overturned is not the source of the rage. It has been artificially ramped up in order to achieve the globalist elite’s goals. That’s not to say the domestic terrorists aren’t truly enraged. They are suffering from a strong delusion. We need to recognize it for what it is so we can address it properly. This is demonic.

The post Insurrection: Anti-Life Domestic Terrorists Surround Arizona Capital With State Legislators Trapped Inside appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...