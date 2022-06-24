The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Pretty Cool We Overturned Roe, Right Fellas?’ Says David French Trying To Sit At Trump Voters’ Lunch Table

June 24, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Following the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling overturning the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade, columnist David French was seen trying to sit at the cool lunch table filled with Trump voters.

The post 'Pretty Cool We Overturned Roe, Right Fellas?' Says David French Trying To Sit At Trump Voters' Lunch Table appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


