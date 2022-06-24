‘Pretty Cool We Overturned Roe, Right Fellas?’ Says David French Trying To Sit At Trump Voters’ Lunch Table

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Following the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling overturning the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade, columnist David French was seen trying to sit at the cool lunch table filled with Trump voters.

