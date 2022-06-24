‘Squad’ Members Call on Biden To Declare Public Health Emergency in Wake of Roe Ruling

June 24, 2022

A coalition of 20 black congresswomen, led by "Squad" member Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), on Thursday wrote a letter to President Joe Biden that urged him to declare a public health emergency in anticipation of a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Court on Friday overturned the seminal 1973 abortion-rights decision. The congresswomen […] The post ‘Squad’ Members Call on Biden To Declare Public Health Emergency in Wake of Roe Ruling appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



