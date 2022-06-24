Watch Live: House Republicans Hold Press Conference On Roe V. Wade Decision

Watch: House Republicans react to Roe v. Wade

* * *

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade, returning the decision on whether or not abortion is legal to individual states.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.," wrote Justice Samuel Alito in the Friday decision - the May 2 leak of which led to widespread protests and an attempted murder against Justice Brett Kavanaugh - the court overturned the 1973 case which guaranteed access to abortion nationwide.

Justices Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan unsurprisingly dissented.

The case at issue - Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization challenged a Mississippi law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks. Lower courts, citing a previous ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey preventing states from banning abortion within the first 24 weeks of gestation, had prevented Dobbs from being enacted - which the Supreme Court just reversed.

Clarence Thomas, writing separate in the abortion ruling, says the Supreme Court should now "reconsider" its decisions that found a right to contraception, sex between consenting adult men, and same-sex marriage — and "correct the error" it made in those cases. pic.twitter.com/8SnyCil7v8 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 24, 2022

In response to the ruling, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that Congressional Democrats would work to "enshrine Roe v. Wade into law" - while former President Obama said the ruling attacks 'essential freedoms.'

Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tweeted that "American women are having their rights taken by 5 unelected Justices on the extremist MAGA court."

Today is one of the darkest days our country has ever seen



American women are having their rights taken by 5 unelected Justices on the extremist MAGA court



These justices—appointed by Republicans and presiding without accountability—have stolen the fundamental right to abortion — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 24, 2022

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that the ruling is "courageous and correct."

Within an hour of the USSC Roe decision, Missouri ended abortion in the state.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Following the SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Missouri has just become the first in the country to effectively end abortion with our AG opinion signed moments ago. This is a monumental day for the sanctity of life. pic.twitter.com/Jphy72R4rq — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) June 24, 2022

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden said that there would be a "mini revolution" in November's midterm elections if the landmark decision was overturned - insisting that overturning the law would be "ridiculous" and would drive Democrat turnout in November's midterm elections.

"I don’t think the country will stand for it," he said, adding "If in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini revolution and they’re going to vote these folks out of office."

President Biden on Roe: “I don’t think the country will stand for it. If in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini revolution and they’re going to vote these folks out of office.” pic.twitter.com/QqSmP72vPb — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 9, 2022

Earlier this year, Congressional Democrats tried and failed to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law. Meanwhile, Biden said he was exploring the use of executive orders depending on the final Supreme Court decision.

Biden also pushed voters to come out during midterms so that Congressional dems would have enough of a majority to codify abortion rights into law.

"You gotta vote to let people know exactly what the devil you think," he told Kimmel.

As the Post Millennial notes:

Several states have said that they would become sanctuary states for abortion access, California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Colorado among them. Many states already have abortion on demand, such as Oregon, up into the third trimester. The Biden administration has promised to try and counteract any laws opposing abortion. Other states have enacted laws that drastically restrict abortion, such as Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and others. The Centers for Disease control report that there were 629,898 abortions in the United States in 2019, but they rely on voluntary reporting data, and California, Maryland, and New Hampshire did not report their totals. This number is higher than the voluntarily reported 619,591 in 2018, and 612,719 abortions in 2017. ... Abortion activists and militants have issued statements that they would be actively and violently protesting the ruling the night the decision drops, calling for a "Night of Rage." The homes of Supreme Court justices have been protested. * * * , California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Colorado among them. Many states already have abortion on demand, such as Oregon, up into the third trimester. The Biden administration has promised to try and counteract any laws opposing abortion.

Full text of the decision can be read below:

And now, for protests: