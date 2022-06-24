Weird: Democrats Suddenly Saying ‘Woman’ Today As If Everyone Knows What It Means

June 24, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Democrats nationwide have been accusing the Supreme Court of taking rights from “women.” Onlookers have confirmed this to be confusing, as it seems to suggest that Democrats do in fact know what a woman is.

