Monica Lewinsky Went Off on SCOTUS, So James Woods Went Off on Monica Lewinsky

June 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Monica Lewinsky, the infamous former White House intern known for assisting Bill Clinton launch some of his projects, was so angry with the overturning of Roe v Wade that she decided to post a Tweet loaded with f-bombs directed at Supreme Court Justices. She wasn’t alone as pretty much every prominent leftist on Twitter went unhinged yesterday and today.

Conservative retired actor James Woods, known for assisting leftists in feeling bad about themselves, had a comment for Lewinsky.

You’re going to need a bigger dress. https://t.co/QcrQDSbarS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 24, 2022

This country needs as much James Woods as possible right now.

