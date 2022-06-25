The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Suspected Radicalized Islamist’ Charged with Terrorism After Deadly Shooting Rampage Across European Capital

June 25, 2022

Police in Norway arrested a Norwegian man of Iranian descent Saturday following a deadly mass shooting at a bar for homosexuals in Oslo, the nation’s capital. Zaniar Matapour faces charges […] The post 'Suspected Radicalized Islamist' Charged with Terrorism After Deadly Shooting Rampage Across European Capital appeared first on The Western Journal.


