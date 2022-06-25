The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Video: Anti-Life Democrat With “Boot Edge Edge” Shirt Proclaims “I F***ing Love Killing Babies

Infowars put together another emergency broadcast, this time about the “night of rage” that has turned into a weekend of rage across the country following the overturning of Roe v Wade. In the opening, we see an extremely unhinged man try to attack Infowars reporters. Just hearing this guy say, “I f***ing love killing babies,” is both creepy and infuriating.

The entire show with Alex Jones is worth watching to get a feel for what we’re facing in post-Roe America. Even if you just watch the first few minutes of this video, it’s enough to tell you how unhinged the anti-life left really is.

