China Delivers Advanced Frigate To Pakistan Navy

By Joe Saballa of The Defense Post

China has delivered a second Type 054A/P frigate to the Pakistan Navy, providing a further boost to Islamabad’s maritime defense.

Named the PNS Taimur, the frigate is reportedly equipped with cutting-edge weapons and sensors to support maritime surveillance and combat missions.

It also has the latest combat management and electronic warfare systems, making it suitable in multi-threat environments.

Commissioning Ceremony of #PakNavy 2nd Type 054 A/P Frigate #PNSTAIMUR held at China. Head of PN mission at China Cdre Rashid Mehmood Sheikh graced the occasion as Chief Guest. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FvTybUviIC — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) June 23, 2022

The new ship is expected to enable the Pakistan Navy to meet emerging challenges to its maritime

Concerns Over Defective Warships

Earlier this week, it was reported that Pakistan is facing serious mechanical issues with some warships developed by Chinese companies.

A recent Geopolitica.info analysis revealed that the Chinese-made frigates are ineffective at hitting targets due to faulty onboard missile systems.

The frigates’ engines were also found to be defective, negatively impacting operational speed.

security and regional peace.

Earlier this year, Pakistan received its first of four Chinese-made multi-role frigates, the PNS Tughril.

