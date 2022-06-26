Multiple Dead, Hundreds Injured From Stadium Collapse in Colombia

An improvised stadium in El Espanal, Colombia has collapsed during a bullfighting festival. At least four people have died according to The Sun, though it seems very likely many more will be reported deceased soon. At least 500 people have been reported injured.

Here’s a video from the collapse:

According to The Sun:

Several bulls fled the stadium into the streets of San Pedro in fear as panicked revellers tried to help those trapped. Four people have been confirmed dead, with at least 500 others injured. Shocking footage shows the moment the stands – packed with hundreds of men, women and children – collapsed. The boxes can be seen tipping forwards before smashing into the ground.

Here is an aerial view of the disaster:

This story will be updated when more information comes available.

