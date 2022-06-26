Predictable Pocahontas Calls for Expanding and Packing Supreme Court, Eliminating Filibuster

June 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

In the most predictable reaction in the history of American politics, Senator Elizabeth Warren called on the Biden regime to expand the Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. She went on ABC News with host Martha Raddatz to declare it.

First, she made an election pitch since that’s what pretty much every desperate Democrat lawmaker is doing. The word went out that Democrats could use Roe v Wade to try to reverse their fortunes in November, so Warren made a pitch, preempting it with the standard calls-to-action that culminated in what she really wanted people to hear.

“”It means getting involved by volunteering, by sending money,” she said. “It also means asking the President of the United States to make abortion as available as possible with the tools he has, including medication abortion, including using federal lands as a place where abortions can occur. But it’s also focus like a laser on the election in November.”

She called for two more Democrat Senators to get rid of the filibuster so they can pass abortion laws. Of course, they’ll also pass other laws like the economy-destroying “Build Back Better” plan and their election rigging scheme. They may even be able to squeeze in some Green New Deal action if they can successfully terminate the Senate filibuster.

But it really comes down to packing the court, which is how she ended the interview.

“We need more Justices on the United States Supreme Court,” she said. “It’s happened before. We’ve done it before. We need to do it again.”

Watch:

The post Predictable Pocahontas Calls for Expanding and Packing Supreme Court, Eliminating Filibuster appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...